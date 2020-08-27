BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens were one of a few teams that took the field for practice Thursday morning, as many teams boycott games due to the unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The team announced that while practice goes on as scheduled, the team meetings set for the afternoon were canceled in order to provide time to discuss the best way to move forward with discussions about social justice.

“The team decided to practice this morning, but after practice the team will come together for a team meeting to discuss and work on a plan for continued social justice work,” a team spokesman said.

Today’s post-practice media availability with the three coordinators has also been postponed. https://t.co/G9IwYrGmzV — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 27, 2020

The Ravens released the following statement Thursday:

“With yet another example of racial discrimination with the shooting of Jacob Blake, and the unlawful abuse of peaceful protesters, we MUST unify as a society. It is imperative that all people – regardless of race, religion, creed or belief – come together to say, ‘Enough is enough!’ This is bigger than sports. Racism is embedded in the fabric of our nation’s foundation and is a blemish on our country’s history. If we are to change course and make our world a better place, we must face this problem head-on and act now to enact positive change. It is time to accept accountability and acknowledge the ramifications of slavery and racial injustice.”

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/Q8kOzQ8qAZ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 27, 2020

The team added that it will, “use our platform to drive change now – not just for our generation, but for the generations that follow, for our sons and daughters and for their children.”

The sports world was upended on Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks became the first team to boycott a playoff game in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The NBA followed up by postponing all of Wednesday night’s games with the WNBA, MLS and several MLB teams following suit.

In the NFL, the Detroit Lions canceled practice, the Washington Football Team postponed their Thursday scrimmage and the Indianapolis Colts did the same.

Ravens not currently practicing: RBs Justice Hill, Kenjon Barner (leg), WRs Chris Moore (finger), Jaleel Scott (ribs), OL D.J. Fluker, OLB Matthew Judon, DT Brandon Williams, DBs Anthony Levine Sr., Marcus Peters, Josh Nurse (groin) — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 27, 2020

Prior to Ravens practice, head coach John Harbaugh huddled his players around him and delivered a speech for several minutes before the session started. According to reports, several players sat out Thursday’s practice though it is unclear which of those did so out of protest.