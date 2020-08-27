WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — A man was injured in a shooting at a gas station in Woodlawn early Thursday.
Baltimore County Police officers were called to the Shell gas station in the 1600 block of North Forest Park Avenue around 1:33 a.m. after a man was banging on the windows of the business.
Police learned the man was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.
He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.
Detectives learned the man was inside his vehicle at one of the gas pumps, when a suspect came up and began shooting at the victim. The suspect fled.
Police believe it was a targeted crime.
Anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.
thats 4 shootings in baltimore county in a week, welcome to Murderland, thanks Little O