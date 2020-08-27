ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WJZ) — The Orioles announced on Thursday that the team has decided not to play its scheduled game against the Tampa Bay Rays as as many teams boycott games due to the unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The team released a statement, saying:
“After continued reflection and further dialogue, Orioles players have decided to not play tonight’s game against the Rays as they join athletes around the country in expressing solidarity with victims of social injustice and systemic racism.”
The sports world was upended on Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks became the first team to boycott a playoff game in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The NBA followed up by postponing all of Wednesday night’s games with the WNBA, MLS and several MLB teams following suit.