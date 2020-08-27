CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Down As Total Cases Surpass 106K
ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Search and rescue teams from Maryland and Virginia fire departments are on their way to Louisiana and Texas to help with the response after Hurricane Laura made landfall as a Category 4 storm.

These specialized teams are trained to handle rescues in a water environment and a collapsed building environment.

Maryland Task Force 1, an urban search and rescue team with more than a dozen Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service and FEMA vehicles, left around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. It’s their first deployment during the coronavirus pandemic, spokesman Pete Piringer said.

FEMA activated the team around 8 p.m. Thursday.

About 45 first responders from MCFRS and allied staff from Prince George’s County Fire and Howard County Fire and Rescue Service are taking the necessary precautions.

Fairfax County Fire & Rescue Department in northern Virginia also left early Thursday morning with a 45-person “type 3” task force to help Gulf Coast residents.

“We wish our team, and all FEMA teams enroute, safe travels as they head to the Gulf region to help those in need,” the tweet reads.

Laura made landfall as a category 4 storm and is now a category 2 storm as it moves over land.

For the latest on the storm, you can watch CBSN Dallas-Fort Worth.

