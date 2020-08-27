ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Search and rescue teams from Maryland and Virginia fire departments are on their way to Louisiana and Texas to help with the response after Hurricane Laura made landfall as a Category 4 storm.

These specialized teams are trained to handle rescues in a water environment and a collapsed building environment.

Maryland Task Force 1, an urban search and rescue team with more than a dozen Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service and FEMA vehicles, left around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. It’s their first deployment during the coronavirus pandemic, spokesman Pete Piringer said.

ICYMI – Wednesday evening MDTF-1 @fema Urban Search & Rescue team was alerted to standby & then around 8p & 9p MDTF-1 was activated to be part of the response to Hurricane Laura – MDTF-1 Assembled in Rockville in preparation for deployment – @mcfrs Fire Chief Scott Goldstein https://t.co/n7f51Mgueg pic.twitter.com/Mu0qy8IcmL — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 27, 2020

FEMA activated the team around 8 p.m. Thursday.

About 45 first responders from MCFRS and allied staff from Prince George’s County Fire and Howard County Fire and Rescue Service are taking the necessary precautions.

FYI @MontgomeryCoMD @fema MDTF-1 was ACTIVATED for deployment to Gulf Region – Weather & it’s affects won’t be the only challenge. It’s our 1st deployment during a pandemic (COVID) & ~45 @mcfrs incl several allied staff from @PGFDNews & @HCDFRS are taking necessary precautions https://t.co/pbpW0F8Ano pic.twitter.com/vRaJC6K3ou — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 27, 2020

Fairfax County Fire & Rescue Department in northern Virginia also left early Thursday morning with a 45-person “type 3” task force to help Gulf Coast residents.

“We wish our team, and all FEMA teams enroute, safe travels as they head to the Gulf region to help those in need,” the tweet reads.

In partnership with @fema , @VATF1 left Fairfax County early this morning with a 45 person “Type-3” task force to assist with #HurricaneLaura response. We wish our team, and all FEMA teams enroute, safe travels as they head to the Gulf region to help those in need. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/CV2hc2jysv — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) August 27, 2020

Laura made landfall as a category 4 storm and is now a category 2 storm as it moves over land.

For the latest on the storm, you can watch CBSN Dallas-Fort Worth.