BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens cancelled practice Friday morning. Officials said they will instead perform a team unifying session surrounding social justice reform.
On Thursday the team released a statement demanding the arrests of the officers accused of killing Breonna Taylor and shooting Jacob Blake, and calling on Senator Mitch McConnell bring the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020 to the Senate floor for vote.
We have cancelled this morning’s scheduled practice in order to perform a team unifying session surrounding social justice reform.
The statement read in part:
“With yet another example of racial discrimination with the shooting of Jacob Blake, and the unlawful abuse of peaceful protesters, we MUST unify as a society. It is imperative that all people – regardless of race, religion, creed or belief – come together to say, ‘Enough is enough!’
This is bigger than sports. Racism is embedded in the fabric of our nation’s foundation and is a blemish on our country’s history. If we are to change course and make our world a better place, we must face this problem head-on and act now to enact positive change.
It is time to accept accountability and acknowledge the ramifications of slavery and racial injustice.”
Many sports teams are boycotting games and canceling practice due to the unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Orioles boycotted their game against the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday. They released a statement saying:
“After continued reflection and further dialogue, Orioles players have decided to not play tonight’s game against the Rays as they join athletes around the country in expressing solidarity with victims of social injustice and systemic racism.”
