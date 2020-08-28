BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a triple shooting Friday afternoon in northwest Baltimore.
Officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Boarman Avenue to investigate a reported shooting around 12:15 p.m.
When they arrived, officers began canvassing the area for potential victims, suspects and witnesses.
They found two victims: a 49-year-old man and a 64-year-old man, suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4300 block of Reisterstown Road. The victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment.
Another male victim was found in the 2800 block of West Coldspring Lane. None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.
Northwest District Shooting detectives were summoned and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2466. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.