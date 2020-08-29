ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WJZ) — A Deputy Director in Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration was fired on Saturday after criticism of social media posts that made light of fatal shootings that occurred during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Hogan’s office on Saturday confirmed the firing of Arthur “Mac” Love IV, who had served as deputy director of the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives.

“These posts are obviously totally inappropriate,” said Shareese Churchill, a spokeswoman for Hogan.

Steve McAdams, Executive Director for the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives, released the following statement:

“These divisive images and statements are inconsistent with the mission and core values of the Office of Community Initiatives. Earlier today, I relieved this employee of his duties. Kevin Craft, administrative director of the Governor’s Commission on African Affairs, will assume these duties effective immediately.”

Democrats called for Love’s dismissal after the social media posts became widely known.

The posts were in support of 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two people and wounded another after traveling to Kenosha to ostensibly protect businesses from protesters responding to the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

Montgomery County Delegate Eric Luedtke took a screenshoot of one of Love’s post which is a meme of a police officer smiling and saying, “Don’t be a thug if you can’t take a slug.”

“This is one of the FB posts by Governor Hogan’s Deputy Director of Community Initiatives. Who oversees – I’m not kidding – the Commission on African American History and Culture,” Luedtke said in a tweet. “Fire him, Gov. Hogan, and issue the Executive Order on use of force you should’ve issued months ago.”

Kevin Craft, Administrative Director of the Governor’s Commission on African Affairs, will assume Love’s former position effective immediately.

