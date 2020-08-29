BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man pleaded guilty Thursday to federal firearm and armed bank robbery charges.
David Gollahon, 58, pleaded guilty to the federal charges of armed bank robbery and brandishing of a firearm during a crime of violence.
According to his plea agreement, on January 23, 2019 and February 1, 2019, Gollahon and his co-defendant, Richard Tingler, committed two armed bank robberies in Baltimore.
In connection with both robberies, co-defendant Richard Adams served as the getaway driver, according to court documents. During each of the robberies, Gollahon and Tingler each brandished a firearm and threatened victim bank employees.
If the Court accepts the parties’ plea agreement, Gollahon will be sentenced to between 12 and 15 years imprisonment for armed bank robbery and for brandishing of a firearm during a crime of violence.