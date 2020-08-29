HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Deputy State Fire Marshals have charged a Baltimore County man for allegedly setting another person’s vehicle on fire in Edgewood.
Vernon Antwan Mosley, 41, was arrested after officials say it was determined he was responsible for intentionally igniting the vehicle on fire.
The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company was called on June 17, 2020, just after 1:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle fire in the 900 block of Olive Branch Court.
When crews arrived, they found a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe ablaze. Firefighters controlled the fire within minutes, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to investigate the origin and cause.
Investigators developed Mosley as a suspect, and he was arrested with the assistance of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Apprehension Unit.
Mosley was taken to Harford County Detention Center, where he was initially held without bond. Mosley was released on his recognizance this morning after he appeared for a bond review.
Mosley has been charged with second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning and malicious destruction of property over $1,000.
If convicted, Mosley faces penalties up to 30 years imprisonment and/or fines up to $35,000.00