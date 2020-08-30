CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations, State Positivity Rate Down As Nearly 500 New Cases Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMWJZ Weather Day Special
    5:30 PMWJZ Magazine
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWJZ Sunday News @ 6:30PM
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Crime, Essex, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Stabbing, Talkers

ESSEX, MD. (WJZ) — Police say an early morning fight at an establishment in Essex escalated to leave one man dead and another injured Sunday.

Officers responded to Brewers Landing Bar & Grill in the 800 block of Woodrow Avenue at 1:41 a.m. after multiple fights broke out, they said.

One man was stabbed and the suspect was injured. The victim was taken to MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is in police custody.

The victim is identified as Roger Paul Walker, 25, of Essex. The suspect’s identity will be released following formal charging.

The Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit is continuing its investigation into this incident. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous, police said.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments
  1. King Julian says:
    August 30, 2020 at 5:11 pm

    thanks Little O you are bringing the city to baltimore county. congratulations

    Reply

Leave a Reply