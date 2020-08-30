ESSEX, MD. (WJZ) — Police say an early morning fight at an establishment in Essex escalated to leave one man dead and another injured Sunday.
Officers responded to Brewers Landing Bar & Grill in the 800 block of Woodrow Avenue at 1:41 a.m. after multiple fights broke out, they said.
One man was stabbed and the suspect was injured. The victim was taken to MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is in police custody.
The victim is identified as Roger Paul Walker, 25, of Essex. The suspect’s identity will be released following formal charging.
The Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit is continuing its investigation into this incident. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous, police said.
thanks Little O you are bringing the city to baltimore county. congratulations