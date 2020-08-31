Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested five suspects in connection with the May 29 murder of 16-year-old Gabriela Ardon.
They are all believed to be affiliated with the MS-13 gang and were already in custody for other crimes, police said.
Ardon was found dead off of a Cockeysville walking trail near the Loch Raven Reservoir.
The following are charged with first-degree murder and other related charges:
- Jonathan J. Pesquera-Puerto, 19 years old, from the 600 block of S. Newkirk Street, 21224
- Edys O. Valenzuella-Rodriguez, 20 years old, from the 2000 block of Dundalk Avenue, 21222
- Wualter Hernandez-Orellana, 19 years old, no fixed address
- Asael Ezequie Gonzalez-Merlos, 16 years old, from the 800 block of Baltimore Street, 21202 (charged as an adult)
- Wilson Art Constanza-Galdomez, 21 years old, no fixed address
Homicide detectives believe the suspects knew Ardon and lured her to the park where she was murdered.
Their motivation was due to her possible affiliation with a rival gang, police say.
All five are being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no-bail status.