By CBS Baltimore Staff
ESSEX, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in Essex that left one man dead Sunday night.

Police said just before 9 p.m. a Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving on N. Maryln Avenue near Franklin Avenue when it drifted out of its lane and into the back of a parked and unoccupied Ford dump truck.

Joseph Richards, 64, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Baltimore County Crash Team is continuing its investigation.

