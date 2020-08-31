CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Up Slightly, ICUs Flat
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ESSEX, MD. (WJZ) — The suspect in Sunday’s stabbing death of a man in Essex has been charged and is being held without bond, Baltimore County Police said Monday.

Shawn Alan Parks, 32, is charged with first and second-degree murder after he allegedly stabbed and killed a man at an Essex bar overnight Sunday.

Police said they responded to Brewers Landing Bar & Grill at 1:41 a.m. Sunday morning after multiple fights broke out at the bar. Parks was also injured.

Parks is being held without bond pending a bail review hearing.

