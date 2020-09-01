ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — You can still explore the secret network of trails, waterways and safe houses in Maryland where Eastern Shore natives Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman led the way for slaves to escape.

For the second year in a row, Gov. Larry Hogan announced September as International Underground Railroad Month.

Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford joined state and local leaders Tuesday morning for the official opening of the new Frederick Douglass Park on the Tuckahoe while presenting a proclamation recognizing September as International Underground Railroad Month.

It was an honor to join state and local leaders on the Eastern Shore this morning for the official opening of the new Frederick Douglass Park on the Tuckahoe, as well as present an official Proclamation recognizing the month of September as #InternationalUndergroundRailroadMonth.

“I hope it brings greater awareness to the history of our State and encourages people to look into the lives of both Douglass and Harriet Tubman but others who faced adversity,” said Lieutenant Gov. Boyd Rutherford.

Awareness that extends years. WJZ was at the Eastern Shore in May to see a Harriet Tubman mural Painted by Michael Rosato.

“I think we all need to understand that history in order to be whole as a country,” said Diane Miller with National Park Services.

A champion of equality. Forging freedom from places of bondage. Frederick Douglass’ spirit was already on the Tuckahoe. Now you can actually see it.

Dana Bowser brought her five-year-old grandson to witness it all.

“We have to teach him especially since he’s a young man, a young boy. We have to instill this in him early about the greatness of their culture,” he said.

The flows of history have always been prominent in Talbot County. Perhaps in this era of social unrest, it is needed now more than ever.

Douglass’ 182nd self-liberation from President Street in Baltimore will be recognized September 3.

The 171st of Tubman’s On the Eastern Shore will be recognized on September 17th.