CORONAVIRUS IN MD:614 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Up Slightly
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — With a little more than two months until the election, President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican Kimberly Klacik, who’s running for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District seat.

On Twitter, President Trump said:

“Kimberly Klacik is working hard to help the people of Baltimore. She has my complete and total endorsement.”

In response, Klacik tweeted saying she is honored to receive the president’s endorsement.

Klacik is running against Democratic incumbent, Kweisi Mfume, in the November election.

Comments
  1. hitechfx says:
    September 1, 2020 at 11:48 pm

    I live right outside of the District she is running for. I can’t vote for her, but I contributed to her campaign. Democrats have been running Baltimore for over 50 years. Every one of them have been doing the same thing expecting different results. She is a breath of fresh air.

    Reply

Leave a Reply