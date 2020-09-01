WASHINGTON (WJZ) — With a little more than two months until the election, President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican Kimberly Klacik, who’s running for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District seat.
On Twitter, President Trump said:
“Kimberly Klacik is working hard to help the people of Baltimore. She has my complete and total endorsement.”
I am absolutely honored to receive @realDonaldTrump’s Endorsement.
Black Americans no longer blindly trust the Democrats. Republicans will REVIVE America’s inner-cities. pic.twitter.com/FPEt1wzK5s
— Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) September 1, 2020
In response, Klacik tweeted saying she is honored to receive the president’s endorsement.
Klacik is running against Democratic incumbent, Kweisi Mfume, in the November election.
I live right outside of the District she is running for. I can’t vote for her, but I contributed to her campaign. Democrats have been running Baltimore for over 50 years. Every one of them have been doing the same thing expecting different results. She is a breath of fresh air.