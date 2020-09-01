BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was sentenced to over six years in federal prison for a string of video game store robberies in 2018.
Stewart Williams, 37, was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison for a federal robbery charge in connection with a series of four robberies of video game stores committed over a 12-day period.
A judge previously sentenced co-defendant Kelvin McFadden, 27, also of Baltimore, to 51 months in prison for the same charge.
Williams and McFadden admitted that they brandished what appeared to be a firearm during each of the four robberies.
According to their guilty pleas, between August 21, 2018 and September 1, 2018, Williams and McFadden robbed four video game stores, stealing video game systems and cash.
In each robbery, Williams and McFadden entered the store, brandished what appeared to be a gun, stole money from registers and forced employees in the store’s “backroom” which contained video game systems.
Each of the four robberies was captured on store security cameras.