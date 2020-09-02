BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A warrant initiative targeting suspects wanted for various crimes in Baltimore led to the arrest of 79 people and allowed authorities to serve 127 open warrants.
During the first two weeks of August, the Baltimore Police Department along with Maryland State Police, U.S. Marshals, Department of Public Safety & Correctional Services, Baltimore County Police and Baltimore School Police worked to serve warrants for rape, robbery, burglary, attempted murder, assaults both first- and second-degree, and one open murder warrant. Two handguns were also seize during the initiative.
The 79 arrests helped to clear 49 outstanding warrants.
If you know someone wanted on a warrant please contact our Warrant Apprehension Task-Force detectives at 410-637-8970 or simply dial 911.