BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An audit of the U.S. Postal Service found 68,000 political mailpieces sat unprocessed for five days at a Baltimore postal facility in May before the June 2 primary.
The audit, published on Monday, says the mail was sent on May 12 and sat that long before it was discovered by facility management.
At that time, candidates were fighting in several political races- including mayor, comptroller and City Council president.
While ballots were being sent around during this time, the audit specifically says “political mail” and not ballots.
“That might be the reason why I didn’t get a lot of votes,” Mayor Jack Young said Wednesday.
The audit was performed to evaluate the U.S. Postal Service’s readiness for the 2020 general elections, as some are turning to mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Seven facilities across the country were reviewed- Santa Clarita, California; Portland, Oregon; Indianapolis, Indiana; Charleston, West Virginia; Brooklyn, New York; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Baltimore.
