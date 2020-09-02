BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles announced Wednesday the team will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Cal Ripken Jr.’s record-breaking 2,131st consecutive game Sunday against the New York Yankees.
The celebration will recognize the iconic moment when Ripken played his 2,131st consecutive game, passing Yankees legend Lou Gehrig, on September 6, 1995.
Prior to the game, Ripken will throw out the ceremonial first pitch to his son, Ryan Ripken, an infielder in the Orioles Minor League system.
The pitch, which was recently filmed at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, will be shown at various ballparks at games across Major League Baseball in recognition of the 25th anniversary.
To commemorate Ripken’s journey to 2131, the Orioles will launch an exclusive interactive digital experience that will feature iconic photos and videos showcasing Ripken’s historic streak. Fans are encouraged to share their memories, too.
Ripken played in a Major League-record 2,632 consecutive games before taking himself out of the lineup on Sunday, September 20, 1998.