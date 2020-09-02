Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The fate of the Christopher Columbus statue that once stood in Baltimore’s Little Italy is still up in the air.
That’s because the City Board of Estimates deferred a vote scheduled for Wednesday morning that would have returned the statue back to its original owners.
The statue was toppled by protesters on July 4, and thrown into the Inner Harbor.
It was later retrieved and moved to a warehouse for safekeeping.
The board wants to give the marble statue back to Italian American Organizations United for proper protection and preservation, but Mayor Jack Young called for the vote to be delayed two weeks.