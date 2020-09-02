CORONAVIRUS IN MD: Hospitalizations Slightly Down, ICU Cases Flat As More Than 450 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Board of Estimates, Baltimore News, Christopher Columbus statue, Little Italy, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The fate of the Christopher Columbus statue that once stood in Baltimore’s Little Italy is still up in the air.

That’s because the City Board of Estimates deferred a vote scheduled for Wednesday morning that would have returned the statue back to its original owners.

The statue was toppled by protesters on July 4, and thrown into the Inner Harbor.

It was later retrieved and moved to a warehouse for safekeeping.

The board wants to give the marble statue back to Italian American Organizations United for proper protection and preservation, but Mayor Jack Young called for the vote to be delayed two weeks.

CBS Baltimore Staff

