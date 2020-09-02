Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s Hunger Action Month, and right now, more people than ever before are depending on organizations like the Maryland Food Bank.
So now, they’re trying to bring awareness to the issue of food insecurity, made even worse by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Maryland Food Bank is hosting a series of events this month, including a virtual food drive.
They’re also calling on people to volunteer their time.
Feeding America estimates one million Marylanders now find themselves food insecure.