ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — A 31-year-old woman has died from her injuries after being hit by a vehicle while crossing Pulaski Highway in Rosedale last week, the Baltimore County Police Department said Wednesday.
The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 8200 block of Pulaski Highway. Police said Gabrielle Harmony Durham “attempted to abruptly cross” the road when a westbound Chevrolet Silverado hit her.
Durham was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore where she died Monday, police said.
The driver remained at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.