GRANTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — State police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving an estranged couple in Garrett County.
Police said troopers went to a home on Dorsey Hotel Road in Grantsville Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. after a family member of one of the victims found their bodies. Officials pronounced Amanda Monahan, 25, of Grantsville, and Chad Sebold, 37, of Boynton, Pennsylvania, dead at the scene.
According to police, one of Monahan’s relatives went to her home after learning she hadn’t shown up for work on Tuesday. Troopers found both bodies inside a bedroom and a rifle with Sebold’s body.
An initial investigation showed Sebold shot Monahan and then himself, police said. The two, who had been in a relationship but were estranged, were the only people inside the house at the time.