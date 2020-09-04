OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A 16-year-old boy is charged in the 2019 death of his infant daughter.
Sean Darian Jackson, of the 100 block of Enchanted Hills Road, was charged with first-degree murder.
Baltimore County Police said officers responded to Jackson’s home on Sept. 2 just before 1 a.m. for a report of a cardiac arrest.
Police found a one-month-old baby girl suffering from multiple injuries to her upper body. She was taken to Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead.
In the year since the call, homicide detectives, the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner investigated the case.
The medical examiner determined the infant’s cause of death was multiple injuries due to on-going child abuse and the manner of death was homicide.
Jackson was arrested on Thursday, September 3, 2020. He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no bail status pending a bail hearing review.
Baltimore County Police no longer release mugshots of suspects unless the photo will help further their investigation or in public interest.
Killing a baby is about as sick as it gets…………if you don’t want a baby, wear a condom or after the fact put it up for adoption. I also hold the “parents” of these 2 (mother laso) responsible for what their minor children did and for letting them make a baby in the first place. Children should not be raising children
FRY’EM
charge him as an adult. simple as that.