BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As summer unofficially comes to an end, you might be looking for a way to cool off one last time.
Earlier this week, some of the animals at the Maryland Zoo cooled off in some inflatable pools and slides from Old Bay.
If you thought to yourself, “I just have to get one of those,” you’re in luck!
You can get yours now at Route One Apparel, but fun comes at a price.
The pool will set you back $200 bucks. The slip and slide will set you back $100.
It’s a perfect, and very Maryland way, to end the summer.