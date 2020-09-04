CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Up As 800+ New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Donald Thomas-Gipson, Local TV, Maryland News, Montgomery County Police, Talkers

POTOMAC, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Montgomery County arrest a man they say assaulted a liquor store employee who refused service to the man’s friend for not wearing a mask.

The incident was caught on surveillance video at the Montgomery County Liquor and Wine store in Potomac.

Police say Donald Thomas-Gipson asked why the employee refused service to his friend, then ran behind the counter, and started attacking him.

The worker had to be taken to the hospital.

Thomas-Gipson is now facing assault charges.

