BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It seems like Marylanders really missed heading to the casino during the coronavirus pandemic.
Last month, the state’s six casinos made nearly $150 million. That’s the eighth-best month in Maryland casino history, and is only down about three percent compared to August of 2019.
On top of that, casinos were only open at 50 percent capacity last month.
