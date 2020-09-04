CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Up As 800+ New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland Casinos, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It seems like Marylanders really missed heading to the casino during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, the state’s six casinos made nearly $150 million. That’s the eighth-best month in Maryland casino history, and is only down about three percent compared to August of 2019.

On top of that, casinos were only open at 50 percent capacity last month.

 

  1. Anonymous says:
    September 4, 2020 at 9:25 pm

    morons addicted to gambling going out to an “essential” casino? They opened casinos but not churches? That’s the GOP for ya!

