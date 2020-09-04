CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Up As 800+ New Cases Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMLove Island
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County police, Baltimore News, Double Shooting, Local TV, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a double shooting in Baltimore County, according to police.

Travis William Robinson, 39, and Rakeem Diontary Watson, 29, were arrested in connection with the August 12 shooting of two men in the 5200 block of Baltimore National Pike.

The preliminary investigation found that, just before 8 p.m., the suspects and victims were engaged in an argument in the Charing Cross Shopping Center that led to the suspects shooting the victims in the upper and lower body.

The victims were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The suspects fled prior to police arriving. One victim has since been released from the hospital.

Robinson and Watson are both charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and firearm use/felony violent crime.

Robinson was initially held on a no bail status at the Baltimore County Detention Center, but has since been released on his own recognizance after a bail review hearing.

Watson is held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no bail status pending a bail review hearing.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply