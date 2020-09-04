BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a double shooting in Baltimore County, according to police.
Travis William Robinson, 39, and Rakeem Diontary Watson, 29, were arrested in connection with the August 12 shooting of two men in the 5200 block of Baltimore National Pike.
The preliminary investigation found that, just before 8 p.m., the suspects and victims were engaged in an argument in the Charing Cross Shopping Center that led to the suspects shooting the victims in the upper and lower body.
The victims were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The suspects fled prior to police arriving. One victim has since been released from the hospital.
Robinson and Watson are both charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and firearm use/felony violent crime.
Robinson was initially held on a no bail status at the Baltimore County Detention Center, but has since been released on his own recognizance after a bail review hearing.
Watson is held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no bail status pending a bail review hearing.