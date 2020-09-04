Comments
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are investigating a report of a woman impersonating police and demanding money from victims.
According to police, a man walked into a police station around 7 p.m. Thursday advising he received a call from “Stacey Brown” saying she was with the police department and demanded he send her money or he would be arrested.
The man hung up and went to the police station. Police said the call came in from a spoofed county telephone number.
“The Anne Arundel County Police Department will NEVER call you asking for money. If you get a call like the above, hang up and make a report,” police said Friday.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the TipLine at 410-222-4700.