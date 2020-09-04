PERRYVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Perryville Police said Friday they’ve received reports of a black bear roaming in the area.
“We have received information that a black bear is roaming around the Perryville area,” Perryville Police said. “Please use caution; do not approach, feed, or shoot but if observed report via 911 so we can alert the proper officials. Bears are afraid of you as you are of them!”
Perryville’s Police Chief Robert Nitz tells WJZ that the bear was spotted on a Ring doorbell camera near Furnace Bay Golf Course, just outside of the town limits.
In June, police had to shoot a black bear in the Havre de Grace near the Promenade, Havre de Grace Patch reported.
At this time, no other information is available.
If you’ve seen the bear, have photos or video from a doorbell camera, please send it to newsroom@wjz.com.
Editor’s Note: Photo of black bear pictured is not the one that was seen in Perryville. It’s a stock image.
