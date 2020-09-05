CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Drop, State Surpasses 111K Confirmed Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Local TV, Maryland News, Payson Street, Shooting, Talkers, West Lexington Street

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a quadruple shooting in west Baltimore on Saturday night.

Police were called to the 2000 block of West Lexington Street just after 10 p.m. for several reports of a shooting.

As officers began investigating, they found two men in the 100 block of Payson Street suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.

Medics transported the victims to area hospitals where one of the victims died.

While still on the scene, officers were advised of two more victims at an area hospital.

Once at the location, officers located two men suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds to the body.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

