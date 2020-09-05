LANHAM, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police arrested a Prince George’s County man early Friday morning on child pornography charges.
Neri Celio Fernandez, 30, of Lanham, Maryland, is charged with three counts of distribution of child pornography and six counts of possession of child pornography.
Over the course of several months, Maryland State Police conducted an investigation into the distribution and possession of child pornography online.
The investigation led to the identification of the suspect and his residence in Prince George’s County.
Maryland State Police served a search warrant at the identified residence. A preliminary forensic review of the suspect’s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files.
Fernandez was transported to the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack for processing.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police immediately.