RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Randallstown on Friday night.
Police said the pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, attempted to cross Liberty Road near Marriottsville Road just before 8 p.m. when she fell to the ground and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound.
The suspect vehicle continued to drive westbound on Liberty Road and made no attempt to stop at the scene, police said.
The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators from the Baltimore County Police Crash Team are asking anyone who may have seen anything or have any additional information on this incident to contact police at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.