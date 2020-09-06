CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Down, State Surpasses 112K Confirmed Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A 23-year-old Annapolis man was sentenced last week to 55 years in prison in a 2017 murder, the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Calum Thomas was sentenced for second-degree murder and gun charges. He will also have to spend five years on supervised probation after release.

Officials said Thomas shot Terry Crouse, 55, outside Crouse’s home in the 1800 block of Kimberwicke Place. Police officers arrived at the scene on January 2, 2017, to find Crouse with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Detectives later learned Thomas had a dispute with Crouse’s son, who Thomas believed left town to avoid paying a debt. State police pulled Thomas over 11 days after the shooting and arrested him with a loaded gun that matched the type of gun used in the shooting.

