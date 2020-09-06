BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles announced Sunday that pitcher Dean Kremer, one of the organization’s top prospects, will make his major league debut Sunday in a start against the New York Yankees. In doing so, he becomes the first Israeli citizen to reach the majors.

Kremer is ranked as the O’s 10th best prospect by MLB Pipeline. He has risen quickly through the ranks of the organization since arriving in Baltimore as part of the Manny Machado trade in 2017. He assumes the roster position of pitcher David Hess, who was optioned Saturday night, and takes the rotation spot of Asher Wojciechowski.

Kremer came close to reaching the big leagues last year when he posted a 3.72 ERA with 122 strikeouts over 113 2/3 innings across three levels ending at Triple-A. He was particularly effective as part of the rotation at Double-A Bowie, going 9-4 in 15 starts for the team.

Kremer was born in California to Israeli parents and holds Israeli citizenship. He became the first Israeli to sign with an MLB team after being drafted in the 14th round by the Dodgers in 2016. Like legendary Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax, he has assured reporters that he would not pitch on Yom Kippur and he takes his Jewish faith seriously.

Mazel Tov to one of our own, #TeamIsrael pitcher @DJ_KREY6 who will make his @MLB debut today! https://t.co/AjqLEQL87F — Israel Baseball (@ILBaseball) September 6, 2020

Though maintaining the tradition can be difficult with life in professional baseball, Kremer says that it’s an important part of his life.