Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a teenage girl who has not been heard from since Friday night.
Police said Layla Marie Emerson-Love, 16, left her home on Eva Court on September 4 just before 8 p.m.
She was wearing a gray shirt and black pants. Police said her parents saw her going to the front door of the home via video surveillance but have not been able to track her down past that point.
She frequents the 1600 block of Burnwood Rd, 21239 and the 3800 block of McDowel Lane, 21227.
She is around 5’9″, weighs 140 lbs, has a thin build with brown eyes and black hair that may be in a ponytail. She also wears eyeglasses.
Anyone with information on her condition or whereabouts is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.