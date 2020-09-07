Comments
FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — A new drive-in movie theater will open for the fall at the Frederick County Fairgrounds.
The six week series kicks off Friday with a Forest Gump and Playing with Fire double feature.
Tickets range from $25 to $35 for premium and general admission respectively. The premium tickets are reserved spots within the first eight rows. General admission tickets begin in the ninth row and are first come, first served.
For matinee showings, all tickets are General Admission and will be first come, first served.
One dollar of each ticket will be donated to the Unity Campaign to help local Frederick nonprofits.
The movies range from family favorites like Madagascar to slapstick comedy Talladega Nights.
Find out more on how to donate, as well as movie showing times on their website.