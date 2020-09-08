BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ)– For the first time ever, students in Central Maryland are starting the year online.
There will be no bells ringing and no lockers slamming as the new school year begins in Baltimore City as well as Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Harford, Carroll and Howard counties.
Welcome Back and happy learning!
¡Bienvenidos y feliz aprendizaje! #WeAreAllLearning pic.twitter.com/JZp1GIB8Ue
— Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) September 8, 2020
On average, students will get three-and-a-half hours of online learning instruction per day.
There have been some issues in Frederick County already on Tuesday.
In March, Governor Larry Hogan issued an executive order, closing schools to in-person learning because of the high numbers of people infected.
However, last month he authorized schools to open in person, citing improving COVID-19 metrics.