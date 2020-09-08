BALTIMORE (WJZ) – There is plenty of hype surrounding the Baltimore Ravens this year, and rightfully so. All eyes will be on the reigning league MVP, Lamar Jackson, and some of the newest additions to the team’s defense.

But, through it all, Jackson and the Ravens said they’re tuning out the noise.

“Let the outside noise be outside noise,” Jackson said in an interview with the Ravens. “We just got to focus on ourselves.”

At just 23-years-old, he’s earned unending accolades and admiration in two seasons. Last year, Jackson set an NFL record for yards rushing by a quarterback [1,206] while passing for 3,127 yards with 36 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He also ran for seven TDs, and the Ravens had the league’s best record at 14-2. He was also voted the Number 1 player in the NFL by his peers.

But, the drive to win a Super Bowl supersedes all the stats and accolades Jackson’s compiled. It’s that drive and passion that make him stand out — even beyond his skills.

“I just love what I do, you know. I’ve been playing since I was a little kid,” Jackson said. “When you get the opportunity to do something you love, you want to take advantage of it. That’s what I’m going to do each and every day [and] it starts with practice,” Jackson said.

Jackson’s teammates have spoken highly of Jackson and his work ethic over the offseason.

“You don’t find too many quarterbacks who love to play the game like him,” cornerback Marcus Peters said. “And so, ones that do love to play the game like him, you see what they do — they go out the and put a product on the field that’s remarkable.”

The Ravens start their quest for a Super Bowl on Sunday, September 13, against the Cleveland Browns in Baltimore.

The NFL posted a graphic looking at the strength of the regular-season schedule, with the Ravens seeming to have the easiest schedule out of all the teams.

During the NFL’s 2020 regular season, the Ravens are scheduled to play five primetime games, including two at home and three on the road.

One of those primetime games is against the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. That game will be at home Week 3.

The team will also host the Dallas Cowboys for a Thursday night showdown in Week 13.

The Ravens’ primetime road games include a Sunday night battle at New England, a Thanksgiving night contest at Pittsburgh and a Monday night tilt at Cleveland.