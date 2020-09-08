BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One year ago today, the Ravens routed the Miami Dolphins to start a record-breaking season. This year, the Ravens have their sights set on the Cleveland Browns in the opener this Sunday; and what a difference a year makes.
The Ravens are good, and possibly better than the 14-2 record of last season, but the COVID-19 pandemic has reset the schedule and changed the usual lead-up and preparation this season.
The Ravens and the rest of the league have endured missed practice time, no preseason games and constant, strict safety protocols to get to the point of playing games.
“I don’t know how quote unquote normal it is,” Head Coach John Harbaugh said. “Obviously it’s just different. We haven’t played a game yet, this is the first game without any preseason games. We still do have the protocols in place… So, I don’t know. Is anything normal in 2020? I guess we’ll find out.”
While there will be no fans in the stadium, you can see the Ravens opener against the Browns here on WJZ. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1 p.m.