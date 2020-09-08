CORONAVIRUS IN MD:356 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Flat
By CBS Baltimore Staff
GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating reports of a shots fired incident in Glen Burnie late Monday night.

Officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the 7900 block of Nolpark Court at around 9 p.m.

Police found evidence of a shooting, but no injuries were reported at this time.

A possible suspect vehicle of a white or light-colored pick-up truck was seen in the area.

Eastern District Detectives are investigating anyone with any information is asked to call 410-222-6145 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

