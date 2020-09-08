ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Readers in Anne Arundel County can now set up in-person appointments at any of the public library system’s 16 locations.
People can request access to the library buildings to browse the stacks for books, movies and music, use a library computer or get help from the staff.
If you want to make an appointment, call the branch you wish to visit, the library system said Tuesday. You can look up hours and appointment lengths here.
The library’s contactless curbside pickup and book drops are still an option, and is open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon and 3-6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon and 2-4 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.
The library also still offers free wireless printing of up to 10 black and white pages, outdoor Wi-Fi at all branches except Riviera Beach, phone assistance for research, book recommendations and virtual assistance.
