BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Adding to an ever-growing list of businesses Baltimore is losing due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lobo Fell’s Point is closing after six years, the owners announced Tuesday.
The owners said after six months of trying to stay open during the pandemic, it was time for them to take some time and regroup.
They said they will be working on a new business model “focused more on catering and private dining.”
“Thank you to everyone for all of the support over the last six years,” they said, reminding everyone to wear their masks, help keep restaurant workers safe- including by wearing a mask when workers are at tables handing out food.
