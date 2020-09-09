CORONAVIRUS IN MD:336 New COVID-19 Cases Reported; Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Roughly Flat
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Fire, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City firefighters battle a fire that broke out in the 500 block of S. Monroe Street earlier Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived and saw smoke showing from the third floor of a third story, 85,000 square storage warehouse built in 1890, according to Baltimore Firefighters Union.

The union said to expect traffic delays on Monroe Street from Wilkens to Washington Street.

