BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City firefighters battle a fire that broke out in the 500 block of S. Monroe Street earlier Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters arrived and saw smoke showing from the third floor of a third story, 85,000 square storage warehouse built in 1890, according to Baltimore Firefighters Union.
The union said to expect traffic delays on Monroe Street from Wilkens to Washington Street.