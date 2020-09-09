Comments
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — The coronavirus pandemic has put relationships to the test, and while some have been challenged, others have thrived.
Meet this newlywed couple!
Back in January, Dorothy Mae and Scout found love at Dog’s Day, a pet care business in Gaithersburg. They have been inseparable ever since!
So, a couple of days ago, they were married in a private ceremony!
Afterward, they enjoyed a cake and a romp around the field before they were off on their honeymoon at the spa to take advantage of the multiple mud bath offerings!