WASHINGTON (WJZ) — As he seeks a second term in the White House, President Donald Trump on Wednesday released a list of potential Supreme Court candidates from which he would fill any vacancies.
The list includes 20 new names in addition to those on his previous list. Included on the new list is Christopher Landau, the U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, who the president listed as being from Maryland.
>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<
According to his government biography on the embassy’s website, Landau was dorn in Madrid and named ambassador to Mexico in August 2019. He also clerked for former Supreme Court Justices Antonin Scalia and Clarence Thomas and practiced law in the nation’s capital for three decades.
Other names on the list from the mid-Atlantic include former U.S. Solicitor General Paul Clement of Virginia; Gregory Katsas of Virginia, currently on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia; and Kathryn Todd of Virginia, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Counsel to the President.
The full list is as follows:
- Judge Bridget Bade of Arizona; currently on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit
- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
- Former U.S. Solicitor General Paul Clement of Virginia
- Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton
- Texas Sen. Ted Cruz
- Stuart Kyle Duncan of Louisiana; currently on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit
- Steven Engel; currently the Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel at the U.S. Department of Justice
- Former U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco
- Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley
- Judge James Ho of Texas; currently on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit
- Gregory Katsas of Virginia; currently on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
- Judge Barbara Lagoa of Florida; currently on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit
- U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau
- Florida Supreme Court Justice Carlos Muñiz
- Judge Martha Pacold; currently a judge in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois
- Judge Peter Phipps; currently on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania
- Judge Sarah Pitlyk; currently on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri
- Judge Allison Jones Rushing of North Carolina; currently on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit
- Kathryn Todd of Virginia; Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Counsel to the President
- Judge Lawrence VanDyke of Nevada; currently on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit
“Apart from matters of war and peace, the nomination of a Supreme Court Justice is the most important decision an American president can make,” Trump said during an event at the White House.
The president also blasted Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for not yet releasing a similar list.