BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot in the stomach in north Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called to the 200 block of West 29th Street around 4:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Northern District Shooting detectives were summoned and assumed control over the investigation. The suspect vehicle was located on Druid Park Lake Drive.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Northern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2455.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.