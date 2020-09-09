CORONAVIRUS IN MD:336 New COVID-19 Cases Reported; Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Roughly Flat
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMLove Island
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Local TV, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot in the stomach in north Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 200 block of West 29th Street around 4:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Northern District Shooting detectives were summoned and assumed control over the investigation. The suspect vehicle was located on Druid Park Lake Drive.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2455.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply