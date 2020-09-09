Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot in southwest Baltimore on Wednesday night.
Police were called just after 6:30 p.m. to an area hospital where a shooting victim had just arrived.
When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his arm and leg.
Police said the victim isn’t cooperating with detectives at this time.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.