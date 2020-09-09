BROOKLYN, MD. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven in Anne Arundel County at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.
Officers responded for an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven at 5617 Ritchie Highway at around 4 a.m. According to police, the man entered the store, showed the clerk a handgun and demanded cash.
The suspect fled the store on foot, and when officers searched the area they were not able to find him.
Police described the suspect as a Black man in his mid 20s, with a medium build between 5’6″ and 5’8″ wearing a black baseball hat, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a light blue face mask.
Robbery Unit detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-4720 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.