PITTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland man faces multiple charges after police said he assaulted deputies who were called to a Pittsville home for a dispute involving medical marijuana.
Thomas Maxwell, 48, is charged with felony second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer as well as five misdemeanors, including disturbing the peace and resisting arrest, online court records show.
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home in the 7000 block of Maple Street in Pittsville just after 7 p.m. Tuesday for a report that Maxwell was breaking and throwing things.
Deputies later learned Maxwell was upset he had run out of medical marijuana and his parents wouldn’t give him money to buy some. At one point, Maxwell brandished a hatchet during the incident, the sheriff’s office said.
Maxwell reportedly threatened the deputies and tried to fight them when they arrested him. The sheriff’s office said one deputy was treated and released for injuries he suffered during the call.
Maxwell is being held without bond.
